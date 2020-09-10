KITCHENER -- One person was seriously hurt after an incident at a construction site in Arthur on Wednesday.

The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a serious workplace injury at the site on Schmidt Drive at around 3:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old Woodstock man was working on a piece of heavy machinery at the time of the incident.

While he was doing so, he was hit in the head by a large steel bolt, a news release explained in part.

Police and paramedics treated the patient, who was taken to hospital and later moved to a trauma centre for his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.