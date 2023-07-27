One person sent to hospital, weapons investigation underway in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have left the scene following a Kitchener weapons investigation in the area of Ardelt Avenue.

Police tweeted around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, alerting residents of the investigation.

Expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener for a weapons investigation.



— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 27, 2023

Police tape surrounded an area in front of A Better Tent City, a commmunity where roughly 50 residents who have experienced homelessness live.

There were a handful of police cruisers on scene, as well as a forensic investigation van.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police could be seen searching the sectioned-off area and putting down evidence markers.

Officers left the scene around 1 p.m.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, police confirmed they found one victim with injuries when they arrived. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it's believed that the individuals involved are known to one another.