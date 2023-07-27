One person sent to hospital following weapons incident in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have left the scene following a Kitchener weapons investigation in the area of Ardelt Avenue.

Police tweeted around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, alerting residents of the investigation.

Expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener for a weapons investigation.



More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/Lxvck8gs9M — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 27, 2023

Police tape surrounded an area in front of A Better Tent City (ABTC), a commmunity where roughly 50 residents who have experienced homelessness live.

There were a handful of police cruisers on scene, as well as a forensic investigation van.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police could be seen searching the sectioned-off area and putting down evidence markers.

Officers left the scene around 1 p.m.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, police confirmed they found one victim with injuries when they arrived. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it's believed that the individuals involved are known to one another.

"There was a fight between two visitors. It got really bad and the police were called," recalled Nadine Green, the on-site coordinator at ABTC.

She believes one of the visitors had a knife and fought outside of the property.

"We don't allow weapons. If someone has a weapon, we would say that they would need to leave."

Green confirmed that the person taken to hospital is okay but stressed that residents weren't involved. Rather, visitors who are allowed to stay on the property.

"People usually come by and if a resident has a visitor, they can also get breakfast," said Green.

She added that since ABTC moved to their new location in 2021, this was the second major incident involving police.