One person sent to hospital after assault at RV park near Guelph

One person has been taken to hospital with what police call “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after an assault at an RV park west of Guelph.

In a media release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to the community on Highway 7 around 6 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported two people had assaulted a resident.

The 60-year-old was transported to hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to have been isolated.