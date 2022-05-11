One person sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Cambridge

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.

In a tweet posted Wednesday at 7:45 p.m., the Waterloo Regional Police Service said one person was in custody following the incident that happened in the area of Scott Road and Nickolas Crescent.

Police have closed a portion of Nickolas Crescent while they investigate and say there is no concern for public safety.

There will be an increased police presence in the area, they said.