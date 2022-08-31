One person sent t hospital after collision near Guelph

One person has been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a Wednesday morning collision involving a fully loaded commercial vehicle.

Wellington County OPP said the other vehicle was a passenger car, and one driver was transported to a local hospital.

OPP closed Wellington Road 32 from Wellington Road 124 to Paisley Road just southwest of Guelph.

The closure lasted several hours, but the road has since been reopened.

Additionally, Fife Road was closed from Township Road 1 to Whitehall Road.