Waterloo Regional Police say one person has died after an early-morning fire in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to the home on Appalachian Crescent near the area of Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road around 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

They say one person was taken to hospital and has since been pronounced dead.

Fire officials say that person had to be rescued from the home.

Waterloo Regional Police, along with the Kitchener Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.