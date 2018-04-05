

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters have found a body inside a Cambridge home where fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the Queen Street East around 1:30 a.m.

They say flames were coming from the first floor and heavy smoke was pouring out of the second floor.

“Firefighters met three family members that mentioned that there one more person may be inside,” said Chief Neil Main of the Cambridge Fire Department. “The crews proceeded to look for the fourth person and found the deceased inside the building.”

There were working smoke alarms in the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated at more than $300,000.