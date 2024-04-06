One person killed in Brant county collision

One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant county.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, paramedics from Brant and Oxford counties, and firefighters from the Burford fire station were called to the westbound lanes of the highway between Rest Acres Road and Middle Townline Road Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced deceased at the crash site while two other people were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The westbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours. Traffic is being rerouted at Rest Acres Road.