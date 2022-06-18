One person injured, suspect at large after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.

According to a release, police were called to a home on West Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

OPP say they found a female with a gunshot wound once they arrived. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police believe the suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle and that the incident was targeted.

"I can tell people there is going to be an increased police presence," said Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with Norfolk County OPP. "You will see aviation services, our canine unit, along with our emergency response team members and tactics and rescue unit members."

In an update on Sunday, police said the suspect has been described as a heavier set Black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants when he got into an SUV parked on Nelson Street South.

The vehicle has been described as red or burgundy and was last seen driving on Queen Street South.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.