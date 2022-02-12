One person injured in crash near Elmira

One person was taken to hospital after a serious crash near Elmira on Saturday.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident on Floradale Road just after 6 p.m., showing a picture of a single vehicle flipped upside down in a roadside ditch.

TSU officers on Floradale Road for serious collision. Roadway closed at Listowel Road for the next few hours.

Please remember to drive accordingly to road and weather conditions. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/qY5AP5ZGv4 — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) February 12, 2022

Paramedics told CTV News one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released on the cause of the crash, but paramedics said the road was covered in ice when crews arrived to the scene and police warned motorist in the area to drive according to weather and road conditions.

Floradale Road was closed between Listowel Road and Line 85 while police investigated the scene.