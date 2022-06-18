One person injured after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.

According to a release, police were called to a home on West Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

OPP say they found a female with a gunshot wound once they arrived. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police believe the suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle and that the incident was targetted.

Aviation services, the canine unit, rescue unit, and emergency response are all involved in the investigation.

OPP say they will release both a suspect and vehicle description at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.