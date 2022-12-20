One person in hospital after crash in Kitchener

Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener has been reopened after a multi-vehicle collision.

In a tweet posted at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were on scene for a collision investigation in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon South Drive.

Police told CTV News just before 3 p.m. that four vehicles were involved, and one person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers have cleared the area where the crash occurred.

Before the scene was cleared, two vehicles, which appeared to have crashed into each other, were seen on Homer Watson Boulevard, while a third vehicle with a damaged front end was seen further down the road.

According to police, the driver of a silver Subaru crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a black Toyota SUV. The force of the collision pushed the Toyota SUV into a black Toyota Camry. The Subaru continued into oncoming traffic, striking a black Ford truck before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to hospital. No other physical injuries were reported, according to police.

The driver of the Subaru, a 45-year-old Kitchener woman, was charged with careless driving.