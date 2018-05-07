

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener fire department is investigating an early morning house fire in the St. Mary's neighbourhood of the city.

Crews were called to the home on Admiral Road at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Monday.

Neighbours say they woke up to a loud bang and could see flames rising from the back of the home.

Platoon Chief Terry Gitzel says when firefighters arrived flames could be seen coming from the back yard and the rear of the residence.

Gitzel says one person was inside the home when the fire broke out but they were able to make it out safely. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The platoon chief says there are some pets unaccounted for; however it’s not clear how many are missing.

He says the back of the home and the roofline suffered the majority of the fire damage and the interior of the home has severe smoke damage.

The cause is still under investigation and no estimate has been released.