KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say one person was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Officials tweeted about the incident in the area of Traynor Avenue around 8:20 a.m.

The tweet said there will be an increased police presence while they investigate.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Several WRPS cruisers on scene at Traynor Avenue this morning. Police say that one person was taken to hospital after a stabbing here.



They’re telling people to expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues. The latest on @CTVKitchener at noon pic.twitter.com/tAY5m39BeC — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) August 16, 2021