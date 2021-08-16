Advertisement
One person hospitalized in Kitchener stabbing: police
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 8:32AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 16, 2021 9:43AM EDT
Police respond to a stabbing in Kitchener on Aug. 16, 2021 (Tegan Versolatto / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say one person was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener on Monday morning.
Officials tweeted about the incident in the area of Traynor Avenue around 8:20 a.m.
The tweet said there will be an increased police presence while they investigate.
People are asked to avoid the area.
RELATED IMAGES