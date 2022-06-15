One person has 'critical' injuries after cement truck rolls over in Wallenstein

First responders were called to Herrgott Road in Wallenstein Wednesday after a cement truck rolled over into a ditch.

An Ornge helicopter touched down, near Lawson Line, around 4 p.m. and was still on scene at 5 p.m.

In an email to CTV News, Ornge said a man in his 50s was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with "critical" injuries.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service tweeted that Hergott Road remains closed between Lawson Line and Geddes Street while they investigate.

They're asking the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.