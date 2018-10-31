One person was extricated following a crash in Belwood Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to Wellington Road 18 and 26 for reports of a crash around 7:30 p.m.

Centre Wellington’s fire chief said firefighters from Fergus and Elora had to extricate one patient, who remains in good condition.

The road was closed for a short period of time.

No further information was provided on what caused the crash.