One person extricated after collision in Belwood
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 6:10AM EDT
One person was extricated following a crash in Belwood Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to Wellington Road 18 and 26 for reports of a crash around 7:30 p.m.
Centre Wellington’s fire chief said firefighters from Fergus and Elora had to extricate one patient, who remains in good condition.
The road was closed for a short period of time.
No further information was provided on what caused the crash.