One person dies after vehicle found in creek in Dunnville
One person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Haldimand County.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were told a vehicle was in a creek running along North Shore Drive in Dunnville on June 5 around 10:40 p.m.
When emergency services arrived, the vehicle and driver were located, however an unresponsive person was found in the water.
The 69-year-old from Lowbanks was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike looms for border workers if mediation doesn't deliver deal
Thousands of Canadian border workers could go on strike this afternoon if mediation doesn't deliver a deal before then.
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.
Russian warships, including nuclear-powered submarine, to visit Cuba next week
Four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week, Cuban officials said Thursday, citing 'historically friendly relations' between both nations and as tensions escalate over Western military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
'It's going to get better': After slayings, RCMP improving relations with James Smith Cree Nation
Members of James Smith Cree Nation are hopeful they have found a new path forward with the Saskatchewan RCMP nearly two years after one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings.
Jennifer Lopez is focused on love amid the 'negativity out in the world right now'
It sounds like Jennifer Lopez is trying to keep it positive, offering a note of gratitude to her fans.
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
Tory MP says he misspoke after NDP MP accuses him of making anti-Indigenous comment
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
