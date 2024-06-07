One person dies after vehicle found in creek in Dunnville

One person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were told a vehicle was in a creek running along North Shore Drive in Dunnville on June 5 around 10:40 p.m.

When emergency services arrived, the vehicle and driver were located, however an unresponsive person was found in the water.

The 69-year-old from Lowbanks was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.