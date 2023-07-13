One person dies after crash involving two vehicles and transport truck near Mitchell

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), West Perth Fire and paramedics were called to the scene at around noon, after reports of a collision on Road 164 involving two vehicles and a transport truck.

Police said in a news release that the driver of one of the vehicles, a 76-year-old resident of the Municipality of West Perth, was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Perth County OPP closed part of the road for an investigation on Thursday evening.

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.