One person dead in Norfolk county house fire

NORFOLK -

One person is dead following a fully engulfed house fire in Norfolk County on Thursday night.

According to a tweet issued by OPP Friday morning, crews responded to the call on Turkey Point Road around 8 p.m. and extinguished the blaze before it spread to other parts of the property.

Ontario Provincial Police said one person was located inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant and two dogs were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

OPP said Turkey Point Road has been closed for several hours between Charlotteville Road 10 and Charlotteville Road 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.