One person dead following three-vehicle collision in Cambridge: WRPS
Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 8:17PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have confirmed one person has died following a crash in Cambridge involving three vehicles.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Sprague Road and Shouldice Side Road Sunday night.
Several people have been taken from the crash to hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.
Roads in the area have been closed and drivers have been asked to find alternate routes.
Currently on scene of a three-vehicle collision in the area of Sprague Road and Shouldice Side Road in Cambridge.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 31, 2021
Roads are closed in the area. Please find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6dpqD0ibcr