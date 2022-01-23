One person dead following Simcoe house fire

SIMCOE -

One person is dead after a residential fire in Simcoe late Saturday evening.

OPP acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said emergency crews responded to the blaze on Queen Street South and Robinson Street around 11:47 pm.

Volunteer fire fighters arrived to an engulfed house fire and were able to limit the flames from spreading to a neighbouring residence.

Two people escaped the blaze and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. OPP confirmed another person was found dead inside the home.

A cause of the fire and cost of damages have yet to be released.

OPP have not specified if the fire is being considered suspicious, but say an investigation is ongoing.