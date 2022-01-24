One person dead following house fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -

A body has been discovered at the scene of an Esther Avenue house fire in Cambridge.

Around 5:10 p.m. Monday, crews from five stations of the Cambridge Fire Department responded to the scene.

The department shared pictures showing thick smoke billowing from the home and said crews were using a defensive strategy.

According to a news release issued by the City of Cambridge later that night, fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and significant fire coming from the front of the house.

Crews entered the home to start interior firefighting operations and to look for people inside, but had to get out due to increasing heat and intensifying fire.

Officials say that soon after crews left the house, the main floor was engulfed in flames and the floor partially collapsed.

"Cambridge firefighters performed admirably tonight," said Cambridge Fire Chief Brian Arnold in the release. "No firefighter ever wants to encounter such an outcome, and we mourn along with the community."

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Cambridge Fire was still on scene.

While the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be coming to the address, structural integrity of the house will have to be assessed before going in for investigation purposes.

Cambridge firefighters from 5 Stations are in the defensive strategy at a working house fire on Esther Ave. Esther Ave. is closed. @cityofcambridge @CPFFALocal499 pic.twitter.com/LMvd6KtXd7 — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) January 24, 2022