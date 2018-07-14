

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Windham Road 12 in Simcoe on Firday around 5:10 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the collision, which involved a motor vehicle and a bus.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on Windham Road West when it collided with the bus, which was heading southbound on Nixon Road.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result, and were completely destroyed.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from their vehicle.

The bus driver and their passengers did not suffer any injuries.

Police kept the intersection closed for several hours for investigation.

Next of kin are being notified, and the identity of the deceased is being withheld until that time.

The investigation is ongoing.