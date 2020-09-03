KITCHENER -- One person has died after a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Oxford County.

OPP tweeted about the crash around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 22 and Oxford Road 29 between Drumbo and Innerkip.

Police at the scene said a 25-year-old was killed in the crash.

Several roads are closed while police investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.