Advertisement
One person dead after SUV, motorcycle collide in Oxford County
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 6:37PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 3, 2020 7:50PM EDT
Police have closed a road in Oxford County due to a crash (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- One person has died after a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Oxford County.
OPP tweeted about the crash around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 22 and Oxford Road 29 between Drumbo and Innerkip.
Police at the scene said a 25-year-old was killed in the crash.
Several roads are closed while police investigate.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.