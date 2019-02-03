

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say one person has died and dozens forced from thier homes following a house explosion in Caledon, Ont.

Const. Iryna Nebogatova says officers were called to the home at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Nebogatova says one person was killed, but police are not releasing any information about them until their family has been notified.

Caledon Fire Chief Darryl Bailey says when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that the house was completely levelled by the explosion.

He says about six neighbouring homes were also damaged by the blast.

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson says 30 to 35 people in the area were evacuated from their homes and are currently seeking shelter at a local church.

Carolyn Hodder, who lives near the site of the blast, say she was in her kitchen when she heard a loud bang.

She says she initially thought her roof fell in, and her husband and daughter jumped out of bed and ran downstairs.

Hodder says she found about 10 cracks in the walls of her home.