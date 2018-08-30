Waterloo Regional Police say one person has been charged after a car flipped over in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the two-vehicle collision on Glasgow Street and Westmount Road around 2 p.m.

They say no one was injured in the collision, but one person has been charged with a traffic violation for making an illegal turn.

Glasgow from Union Street to Dunbar Road as well as one westbound land on Westmount was shut down while crews to cleaned up the crash.

The area is expected to re-open Thursday afternoon.