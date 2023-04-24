One person arrested in connection to Paris, Ont. pharmacy robbery: OPP

One person has been arrested in connection to a November 2022 pharmacy robbery in Paris, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Monday, OPP said a 25-year-old had been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence and possession of a schedule I substance.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 9, 2022, during it, OPP said the suspect demanded narcotics while brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

The following day, OPP released photos of an individual believed to be involved in the robbery.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the County of Brant OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.