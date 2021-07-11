Advertisement
One person arrested in Cambridge stabbing: WRPS
Published Sunday, July 11, 2021 6:04PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 12, 2021 5:58AM EDT
Waterloo regional police investigate a reported stabbing in Cambridge. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking into a reported stabbing in Cambridge.
Officials tweeted about the incident on Linden Drive just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Around 7:15 p.m., police confirmed one person had been arrested in connection to the stabbing.
A police presence is expected in the area.
More details are expected to be released when available.