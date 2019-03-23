Featured
One person arrested after knife assault
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 12:08PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 24, 2019 12:12PM EDT
A 19-year-old man has been arrested following an assault with a knife in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to Select Shooting Supplies on King Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday to deal with the incident.
According to the Special Investigations Unit report, the suspect attempted to flee from officers before being arrested.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses tell CTV Kitchener they saw three ambulances respond to the scene. Each vehicle took a person away.
King Street was closed from Argyle Street to Waterloo Street by police for the investigation. It was opened up around 5:30 p.m.