One person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital via Ornge Air Ambulance on Wednesday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to the collision on Erbs Road between Nafziger Road and Sandhills Road around 7:15 a.m.

Police say a Toyota Carola was travelling westbound on Erbs Road toward Nafziger when it collided with a Volkswagen heading eastbound.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old Waterloo man, was airlifted to hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagon, a 52-year-old Shakespeare woman, was taken to local hospital by ambulance.

Waterloo Regional Police said Erbs Road, between Nafziger Road and Sandhills Road, will be closed for at least three hours for the investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Charges are pending.