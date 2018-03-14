Featured
One person airlifted to hospital following head-on collision north of Baden
Waterloo Regional Police said Erbs Road, between Nafziger Road and Sandhills Road, will be closed for an investigation.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 9:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 10:27AM EDT
One person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital via Ornge Air Ambulance on Wednesday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to the collision on Erbs Road between Nafziger Road and Sandhills Road around 7:15 a.m.
Police say a Toyota Carola was travelling westbound on Erbs Road toward Nafziger when it collided with a Volkswagen heading eastbound.
The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old Waterloo man, was airlifted to hospital.
The driver of the Volkswagon, a 52-year-old Shakespeare woman, was taken to local hospital by ambulance.
Waterloo Regional Police said Erbs Road, between Nafziger Road and Sandhills Road, will be closed for at least three hours for the investigation.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Charges are pending.
Erbs Road, between Nafziger Road and Sandhills Road, will be closed for the next several hours for a collision investigation. One person has been airlifted by @Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/UCT8C0tzwS— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 14, 2018