One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 8 in New Hamburg

One person was airlifted to hospital Thursday night after what is believed to be a road rage incident in New Hamburg.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to crash between a motorcycle and car at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road.

Ornge confirmed a man in his 20s was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

In an email to CTV News, OPP said it appeared to have been a road rage incident.

They continue to investigate the circumstances leading up the collision.

Road closed sign at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)