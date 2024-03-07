KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 8 in New Hamburg

    A collision at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg on March 7, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener) A collision at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg on March 7, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    One person was airlifted to hospital Thursday night after what is believed to be a road rage incident in New Hamburg.

    Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to crash between a motorcycle and car at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road.

    Ornge confirmed a man in his 20s was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

    In an email to CTV News, OPP said it appeared to have been a road rage incident.

    They continue to investigate the circumstances leading up the collision.

    Road closed sign at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News