One of the warmest Octobers in past 25 years recorded in Waterloo Region
This past October in Waterloo Region was one of the warmest in recent memory.
The University of Waterloo weather station's summary shows that it was the fourth warmest October in the past 25 years.
The overall temperature was a little over a degree and a half above average for the month.
The average daily high was 15.4 Celsius and the low was 6.8 C.
The temperature went below zero a little after midnight on Oct. 23, which was the first time since May 18, making the frost-free season last 158 days.
The highest temperature for October was 29.2 C, while the lowest was -2.4 C.
While the 78 milometers of rain for the month was close to the average, it brought the total precipitation for the year up to 824 mm. This is 142 mm more than the average amount of precipitation for the first 10 months of the year.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.
