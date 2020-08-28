KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases now sits at 1,446 in the region. Thirty-seven cases are considered active.

A total of 1,289 cases are considered resolved. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 120.

There are three people currently in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, an increase of one hospitalization from Thursday.

There are two active outbreaks in the region -- one at a long-term care home and one at a summer camp.

An outbreak was declared at Golden Years LTC on Aug. 18 and resulted in one death. One case at a summer camp resulted in an outbreak declaration earlier this week.

The region's testing partners have performed 68,301 COVID-19 tests to date, an increase of 1,986 tests since the region's last update on Tuesday.

Ontario recorded more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday. There were 122 new lab-confirmed cases Friday.

The province sits at 41,935 cases of COVID-19.