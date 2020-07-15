KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday as health officials across Ontario reported the lowest province-wide increase in months.

There have been 1,347 cases in the region since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,179 cases—or 88 per cent of them—have been resolved. There have been 118 deaths related to the virus in Waterloo Region.

That leaves 50 active cases in the region, one more than officials reported on Tuesday.

There is still one active outbreak at a long-term care home in Cambridge. PeopleCare Hilltop Manor reported one positive case in a staff member, and regional officials declared an outbreak on July 13.

On Tuesday, the region updated the local test count to 41,915. Testing numbers are updated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

As a province, Ontario reported the lowest number of new infections in 16 weeks as 102 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

On a municipal level, 31 out of 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Nineteen of them reported no new cases at all.

There have been 37,052 cases of COVID-19 in the province to date, including 32,920 cases that have been resolved and 2,732 that have died.

Ontario will begin entering into Stage 3 of its reopening plan on Friday, but, similar to Stage 2, not all regions will be included.

Waterloo Region will officially enter Stage 3 on Friday.