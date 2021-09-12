One more death, 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19 related death and 28 new cases on Sunday.

The latest death brings the region’s total to 292.

Seven of the latest infections were among people aged nine or younger, and four are in the 10 to 19 age group.

Waterloo Region has confirmed 19,248 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 18,753 resolved infections. 199 active cases were recorded on Sunday, 14 more than the day before.

Another 29 cases were confirmed as variants of concern. One Alpha variant was identified, while the other 28 cases were identified as the Delta variant.

Waterloo Region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

- 3,135 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally labelled B.1.1.7

- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously named B.1.315

- 98 are the Gamma variant, first found in Brazil and first called P.1

- 1,693 of cases are the Delta variant, traced out of India and originally called B.1.617

- Mutation has been detected among 256 cases, but have not had a variant strain confirmed

Hospitalizations remain unchanged in the past 24 hours, still sitting at 11. There are still nine people currently receiving treatment at an area intensive care unit, the same as Saturday.

The province has now confirmed 574,619 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 9,611 deaths. 558,759 cases have been resolved.