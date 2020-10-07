KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are still looking a missing teen girl who was last seen a week ago.

According to police, Gabriella "Gabby" Iusi, was last seen in Waterloo and reported missing on Oct. 1.

Iusi, 16, is described as five feet five inches tall, with light brown, chin-length hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve crop top and black jeans.

Officials had also said they were looking for an 18-year-old girl, but that she had been found.

Police originally said that the girls may have been in the company of a man and two pit bulls.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-570-97777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.