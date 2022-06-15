One million steps: Cambridge seniors walking for mental health fundraiser

Seniors at a Cambridge retirement home are stepping up and stepping forward to promote mental health awareness.

Doreen Toland, an 87-year-old resident at Granite Landing, is one of 50 seniors who have been counting their steps since the start of June. Many of the participants are 85 years or older.

"I’m here and I intend to make the most of it," said Toland. "Once around the building is 500 steps, and I can do two or three [times] around the building. I get tired but I have a walker."

Walking is the group's way of participating in the Canadian Mental Health Associations 'Ride, Don’t Hide' initiative. The fundraiser encourages biking, walking, running, dancing or whatever it takes to move more in the name of mental health. The initiative is taking place in more than 25 communities and across eight provinces.

"I try to hit like 4,000 to 5,000 steps a day," said 86-year-old Irene Kadonaga. "This is such a good project, not just for the residents but everyone."

Their goal for the challenge is to complete a million steps and raise $500 by the end of June. With staff at Granite Landing also participating, the tally as of Wednesday afternoon was 640,000 steps and just over $400.

"It was overwhelming to begin with, but one step at a time," said Toland.

Nancy Lowell, the executive director at Granite Landing, explained that residents can wear a pedometer on any type of walk, including a stroll around the building or even on a shopping trip.

Not only are residents walking at least three times a week, they’re getting active in classes like sit fit yoga and drum fit, in order to meet their goal.

"Our residents are very aware that mental health was a challenge during the pandemic so we felt like it was a great cause for us," said Lowell.

These seniors plan to continue their daily walks and move right past their goal.

"If you can stay physically alert, it can help you be mentally alert," said Kadonaga.