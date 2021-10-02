One man injured following shooting in Guelph

Guelph -

Police are investigating after one man was shot in Guelph early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Wellington Street West and Hanlon Expressway around 1:55 a.m.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a dark SUV was in the area at the time of the shooting and it appears to be a targeted incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.