A man is recovering in Hamilton hospital, after a fire at a home on Silver Aspen Crescent in Kitchener.

A second person was taken to Kitchener hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Kitchener Fire crews were called to the house around 2 p.m. Saturday.

A witness tells CTV News another neighbor noticed the fire from up the street, and ran over to help, but the window blew out when he got near the house.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating, and says the fire originated in the front living room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No damage estimate has been made yet.