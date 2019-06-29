

CTV Kitchener





A 55-year-old man from Moorefield was transported to a local hospital after being involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash, he has been pronounced dead.

Wellington County OPP along with Guelph Wellington paramedic services and Mapleton fire and rescue all responded to the crash on the 12th line south of Wellington Road around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

The 12th line between Side Road 16 and Wellington Road 11 will remain closed for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

The identity of the man will not be released until next of kin has been notified.