

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a man is dead after a house fire in southwestern Ontario on Saturday.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene in Windham Township in Norfolk County at about 9:30 a.m.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police say investigators found a man's body inside the home.

They say there is no information about the cause of the fire, and the Ontario fire marshal's office has been notified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Canadian Press