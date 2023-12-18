'One last time': Final year for elaborate Elora, Ont. Grinch display

After three decades, a Grinch display on Gerald Benham’s Elora, Ont. front lawn is in its final year. The family has decided to give up the tradition.

Gerald has been putting on the Grinch display for 30 years. In that time, it has grown in popularity and sees about 300 to 400 visitors stop by a night.

'A LIGHTBULB WENT OFF'

It all started when the family first tried to put up Christmas lights, but didn’t feel like it completely suited them and their neighbourhood. Gerald noticed there were no Grinch displays around the community at the time and decided he would create one of his own.

“We were kind of just staring at the house and we were like: ‘Oh it looks like Mt. Crumpit.’ And then it was like a lightbulb went off. Then it kind of started with one Grinch sleigh and we carried on from there,” Gerald said.

Working with his wife, Gerald created artwork that stretches all over the lawn, as well as cut outs on the roof.

“If you look around town you’ll see there’s almost more Grinch decorations than there are Santa decorations. So I feel like we’ve done our part,” Brayden Benham, one of the Grinch actors and Gerald’s son said.

'A 50/50 MIXTURE OF JOY AND PURE TERROR'

The family puts on a show too for anyone who comes to check it out -- playing the film on a projector, they get dressed up in three different Grinch costumes for the entertainment.

“The first Grinch comes out of the house and he basically is kind of scheming and he’s thinking of how he can stop Christmas, and trash talking the people out front a little bit. Then he gets an idea to put a costume together and be kind of a fake Santa, that’s not the real Santa, who is ready to steal things. Then the second Grinch, he comes out and he’s on the top of Mt. Crumpit, and he’s again trash talking the little people, and some big people too sometimes. Then the third Grinch comes out from the chimney and he starts stealing things,” Gerald said.

Brayden describes it as: “About a 50/50 mixture of joy and pure terror.”

“It’s nice. It’s good for the children, and they really enjoy it. He puts on a pretty good show. It’s excellent,” neighbor Lawrence Maika said.

'MY HEART HAS GROWN'

Gerald said while he’s loved doing it for the past 30 years, this will be the last year for the diplay.

“Getting older. The Grinch’s kids – they’re in their mid-30s now. Sometimes they kind of moan and groan when it’s Grinch time to put on the costume. I think it’s time,” Gerald said.

“My heart has grown and I am a recovering Grinch,” Brayden said.

The display is officially open for its final year as Gerald always opens it to the community exactly one week before Christmas. Visitors can enjoy it each night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

“[We] just look forward to seeing people one last time,” Gerald said.

He said while he is done with the display, there is some interest in giving it to another person in the community.

“There is talk of somebody wanting to take it over, but he’s got to run it by his wife. So we’ll see what happens there. But they’re welcome to it if they want to do ‘er,” Gerald said.

