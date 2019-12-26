One killed in single-vehicle collision
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 12:04PM EST
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left the driver dead.
A South Bruce OPP officer first noticed an SUV in the ditch of Highway 21 while on patrol Thursday around 1 a.m.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene in Bruce Township. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
Police closed the highway between Bruce Saugeen Line and Concession 12 Thursday morning for their investigation.