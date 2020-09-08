Advertisement
One killed in rollover in Mapleton Township
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 6:33PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP were at the scene of a fatal rollover on Tuesday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the crash at Concession 14 and Side Road 15 in Mapleton Township around 4 p.m. Later, they said the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.