KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP were at the scene of a fatal rollover on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the crash at Concession 14 and Side Road 15 in Mapleton Township around 4 p.m. Later, they said the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.