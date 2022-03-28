One killed in Highway 7/8 crash near New Hamburg
One person is dead after a Monday morning crash on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare.
Highway 7/8 between Perth Road 102 and 104 was closed for much of the day as police investigated.
Police tweeted just after 5 p.m. it had been reopened.
According to Perth County OPP, emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 6:30 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead as a result.
It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
There was reduced visibility due to blowing snow Monday morning, but police have not indicated if weather was a factor at this point.
A man who lives in the area told CTV News the stretch of road is often challenging in winter conditions.
“If [the wind] is coming at the right angle, which is usually from the northwest it gets pretty intense driving down the highway, even any of the side roads,” said Kevin Steinacher. “With the trees that have been taken out over the years it brings high winds.”
Police have not announced any charges.
