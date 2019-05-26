

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say one person is dead after they fell from a moving vehicle near Ingersoll.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Five Point Road, between Putnam and Highway 401.

The male victim was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

That’s where he was later pronounced deceased.

His name will not be released until his family has been notified.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.