One injured in crash involving tractor and motorcycle in Wilmot
One person has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor and a motorcycle in Wilmot Township.
Waterloo regional police say emergency services responded to Huron Road between Puddicombe Road and Tye Road around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle was travelling east on Huron Road, approaching a farm tractor travelling the same direction, when the motorcycle driver lost control and left the roadway.
The motorcycle driver, a 72-year-old Kitchener man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
'Love Sick': Trove of Bob Dylan's teenage love letters for sale
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
London
-
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.
-
Several rabbits perish, horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
A barn fire claimed the lives of several rabbits and injured one horse in Thorndale, Ont. Thursday morning. “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames," said District Chief Ken Armstrong.
-
Police investigating after 'suspicious package' delivered to Sarnia union hall
A suspicious package was delivered to a Sarnia, Ont. union hall on Thursday, sparking a police investigation that closed off a portion of Confederation Street for most of the day – and it’s not the first time this specific union hall has been targeted.
Windsor
-
'We’re gonna run out of farmland:' Ontario Federation of Agriculture worried about increased urban sprawl
As the Ford government looks to boost the province’s housing infrastructure, the OFA is collecting signatures on a petition.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor police have closed a portion of Tecumseh Road after a serious collision involving a motorcycle.
-
'They just shrug their shoulders': Windsor resident worries about a lack of people wearing poppies
A downtown Windsor, Ont. resident is concerned about how many people are — or aren’t — wearing a poppy this year ahead of Remembrance Day. Mike Rainone said it’s disheartening to see what he describes as a majority of fellow pedestrians and transit users not wearing the symbol of remembrance and respect towards Canadian troops and veterans.
Barrie
-
Orillia Legionnaires' outbreak impacts popular annual hockey tournament
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the City of Orillia announced the closure of its Rotary Place twin pad arena in a joint press conference Tuesday after water testing traced the outbreak back to the Orillia Rotary Place cooling tower.
-
Barrie mayor shifts political focus to cottage country
Outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman plans to shift his focus from the city to cottage country, announcing he tossed his name in the hat to become District Chair in Muskoka.
-
Thousands of families struggle with the rising cost of groceries
Buying groceries has become more unaffordable than ever, forcing shoppers to change how and what they buy at the grocery store.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Many jobs to fill in White River, Ont.
Not only is White River, Ont., the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh, here are some other things that might surprise you about this northern Ontario town.
-
Ontario looking for design proposals for Hwy. 11 pilot project
Eleven months after announcing a 'first of its kind in North America' road project in northeastern Ontario, the province is asking for design proposals for the 2+1 pilot on Highway 11.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney share BeaverTail, making good on campaign promise
Ottawa's incoming mayor and his opponent in last month's election fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday: going out for BeaverTails.
Toronto
-
Ontario to consider more sites for new 2+1 highway system. Here's how it works
The Ontario government will consider additional locations to implement a new 2+1 highway system following the conclusion of the current pilot project, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed Thursday.
-
Ontario parents say they're now travelling to the U.S. in search of children's medication
A Canada-wide shortage of children's medication, amid a surge of respiratory infections, has forced some Ontario parents to head south of the border in search of solutions.
-
Toronto hospital warns of 'significant' wait times and delays this weekend
A hospital in Toronto is warning of “significant service and wait time delays" this weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Atlantic
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Limited ticket packages available for 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, Moncton
A limited number of ticket packages are now available for the general public to purchase for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
'This needs to happen now': Manitoba plans to end mandated overtime, add 2,000 health-care workers
A provincial action plan to add 2,000 workers to Manitoba’s health-care system and end mandated overtime is a step in the right direction, advocates say. On Thursday, the province announced a new health human resource action plan which will see $200 million of new funding go towards the retention, training and recruitment of health-care staff across the province.
-
Manitoba has no current plans to bring back mask mandate: premier
Manitoba’s premier says the province currently has no plans to reintroduce a mask mandate, even as federal officials recommend people wear masks again to help avoid strain on hospitals during respiratory virus season.
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
Calgary
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
-
2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
One person has been taken to hospital and a 48-suite building has been evacuated after a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
A fake e-transfer scam has defrauded Edmontonians thousands of dollars, police say
A man is accused of defrauding online sellers of thousands of dollars by fooling them with a fake e-transfer.
-
'Next man up': Kane injury creates opportunity for others to shine, Oilers coach says
Evander Kane will rejoin his teammates in Florida on Saturday, but he won't be in the lineup for months, leaving the Edmonton Oilers to hold auditions for his replacement.
Vancouver
-
Health officials warn of pediatric hospital surge as B.C. MLA questions value of vaccine outreach materials
Hours after the country's top health officials warned of a growing surge of influenza, RSV and other viruses sending children to hospital in droves, a Liberal MLA questioned the value of BCCDC pamphlets containing vaccine information.
-
Police seek witnesses to collision that killed 86-year-old pedestrian in Vancouver
A driver struck and killed an 86-year-old woman near the intersection of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue in Vancouver last week, and police are asking the public for help with their investigation.
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. adds $41 million to recovery efforts
Ahead of the one year anniversary of B.C.'s devastating floods, the province is investing $41 million into ongoing efforts to recover from the disaster.