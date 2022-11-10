One injured in crash involving tractor and motorcycle in Wilmot

One person has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor and a motorcycle in Wilmot Township.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services responded to Huron Road between Puddicombe Road and Tye Road around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was travelling east on Huron Road, approaching a farm tractor travelling the same direction, when the motorcycle driver lost control and left the roadway.

The motorcycle driver, a 72-year-old Kitchener man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call police.