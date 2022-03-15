One injured after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener

A stretch of Weber Street East in Kitchener has reopened after a vehicle struck a hydro pole on Tuesday.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service tweeted about the incident at 10:25 a.m.

Shortly after, CTV News captured images of a vehicle flipped onto its side and resting against a damaged hydro pole near Weber Street East and Cameron Street North.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Weber Street East was closed for a few hours between Frederick Street and Stirling Avenue.