One injured after crash involving transport truck in Cambridge

Police are warning drivers to expect “significant delays” in the area of Hespeler Road and Maple Grove Road after a crash involving a transport truck and a car.

In a media release, police said emergency services responded to the crash around 12:10 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a black car was turning left from Hespeler Road onto Maple Grove Road when it was struck by a transport truck that was travelling south on Hespeler Road, police said.

Police said the driver of the car, a 50-year-old Kitchener man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck, a 25-year-old Brampton man, was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.